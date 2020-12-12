Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,167,317. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

