Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

