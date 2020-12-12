Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

