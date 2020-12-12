Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.