Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 789 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $50,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FMC by 1,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

