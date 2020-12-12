Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $63,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

