Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $49,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after acquiring an additional 602,940 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

