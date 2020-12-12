Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agora (NYSEMKT:API) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NYSEMKT:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on API. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

