Zacks Investment Research Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. iStar has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 944.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

