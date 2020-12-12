Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

LOGC stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,481,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

