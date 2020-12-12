Zacks Investment Research Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4,200.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. New orders increased a notable 40% from the prior year to 6,681 units in the last reported quarter. Average sales price of new orders also inched up 4% in the quarter from the prior-year quarter. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is also indicative of growth potential. Although shares of NVR have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding its earnings growth potential.<“

NVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,860.60.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,003.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,856.15. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $56.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

