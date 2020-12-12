Zacks Investment Research Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

