Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti raised their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

PERI opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

