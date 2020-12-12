Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ PINE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.