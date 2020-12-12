Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ PINE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

