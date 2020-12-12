Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 59.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nomura by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

