Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 59.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nomura by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
