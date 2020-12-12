Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

