-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $633,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 321.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

