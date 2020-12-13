$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

