$1.03 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.14. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

