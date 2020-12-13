$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.05. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

