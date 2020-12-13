$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

