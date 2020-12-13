10,450 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

IIM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

