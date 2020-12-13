1,117 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $638,904 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

