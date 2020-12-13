12,245 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 195,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $15.86 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

