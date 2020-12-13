1,471 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.