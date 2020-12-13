151 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $361.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

