1,524 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $118,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $354,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,028,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

