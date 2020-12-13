$2.62 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.30. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

