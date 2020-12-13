$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

