3,314 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

