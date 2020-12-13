334 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

