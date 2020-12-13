3,883 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock worth $12,143,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.