479 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

