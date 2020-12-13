479 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Waste Management by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.