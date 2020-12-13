4,825 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 489.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.