522 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $471.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.78 and a 200 day moving average of $420.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.