5,695 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 467.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 275,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.