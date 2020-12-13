600 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $183,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,997 shares of company stock worth $51,174,561. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

