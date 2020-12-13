600 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,997 shares of company stock worth $51,174,561. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

