605 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.12.

Shares of COST opened at $375.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

