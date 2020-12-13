7,174 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

BSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

