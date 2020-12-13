8,568 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $1,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,202 shares of company stock worth $6,462,251. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

