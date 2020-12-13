Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

