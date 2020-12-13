Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $118.48 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

