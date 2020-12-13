Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

