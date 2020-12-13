Advisor Partners LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

