Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 9.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Apache by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Apache by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Apache stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

