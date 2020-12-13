Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

