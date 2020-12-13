Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

