Advisor Partners LLC Sells 986 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

FITB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

